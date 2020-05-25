SCSD #1 announces two location changes to free meal pickups

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2020) — Sweetwater County School Disctrict #1 will not have meals delivered today due to Memorial Day. Extra meals to cover today were given out this past Friday.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Location Adjustments: Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26, free meals will resume on schedule with two location adjustments to the SCSD #1 locations list. According to a Friday post on ParentSquare, the Overland Elementary location will be moved to Rock Springs Junior High and the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery site will be relocated to Walnut Elementary School.

All other sites and times remain the same. Here is an updated site list:

Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the following sites:

Northpark Elementary School, 1 Northpark Drive

Reliance Trailer Court (north side by playground), 50 Reliance Road

Walnut Elementary School, 1115 Walnut Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive

Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Sponsor

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes

Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks, WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas Wamsutter, WY

Advertisement

Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will continue to be available from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday at the following sites:

Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (by the garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Free meals through Nutrition Services are available for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled student or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (i.e. 3 year olds, toddlers, etc.).