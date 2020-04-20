SCSD #1 assembles Alternative Schedule Task Force

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 has assembled an Alternative Schedule Task Force per a Board of Trustees directive to explore solutions to challenges facing the district. There are four man goals set for the task force, and they go as follows:

Increase student achievement Provide professional development and limit teacher time out of the classroom Provide uninterrupted collaboration time Recruit and retain staff

There will be a presentation at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 to share the work accomplished by the Task Force, the why behind the work, and schedules the Task Force moved forward to gather input. After the presentation there will be a link provided for public feedback.

The link for the presentation will be published Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The link will be on Wyo4News when it becomes available.

SCSD #1 values the input of the community and their needs. SCSD #1 wants to hear from the community.

To view the table with the timeline of events click here.