SCSD #1 Board of Trustees announces superintendent finalists and interview schedule

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 8, 2024 — The Sweetwater County School District 1 Board of Trustees will be interviewing four candidates for the SCSD1 Superintendent of Schools position on Feb. 15, Feb. 20, Feb. 21, and Feb. 22.

Dr. Joseph Libby is the Superintendent of Schools for Sibley East Public Schools in Gaylord, Minnesota. Teresa Chaulk is the Superintendent of Schools for Lincoln County School District #1 in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Dr. Thomas Meyer is the Superintendent of Schools for Bellevue Community School District in Bellevue, Iowa. Keith Harris is the Assistant Superintendent for Dickinson Public Schools in Dickinson, North Dakota. Resumes for each of the candidates are posted on the district website, www.sweetwater1.org.

Candidates will spend their day touring schools and meeting with district and community stakeholders.

Stakeholders are invited to attend community forums, which will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the SCSD1 Board Room, 3550 Foothill Blvd., for candidates on their respective interview days. Community members have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidate forums. To do so, please go to bit.ly/SWCSD-1. More details, including a link for those who wish to view a live stream of the forums, will be released prior to the interviews.

Each day will conclude with the candidate’s board interview, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. during Executive Session.

The interview schedule is as follows: Dr. Joseph Libby, Thursday, Feb. 15; Teresa Chaulk, Tuesday, Feb. 20; Dr. Thomas Meyer, Wednesday, Feb. 21; and Keith Harris, Thursday, Feb. 22.