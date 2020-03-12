SCSD #1 cancels in-person parent-teacher conferences

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 12, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #1 has issued a statement about canceling the upcoming parent-teacher conferences slated to take place tonight, Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13. See the full statement below:

“Parent-teacher conferences – Thursday evening & Friday morning

Dear Students, Parents, Staff, and Community Members,

As we prepare to enter the spring break holiday, the District will be canceling in-person parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Desert School (Wamsutter) and all in town schools this evening and Friday morning.

Parent-teacher conferences will run as follows:

Teachers, administrators and school staff will hold their conference times as planned: most are from 5 – 8 p.m. or 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. for this evening and all schools are scheduled 8 – 11 a.m. tomorrow morning. Teachers will be in their individual classrooms during these designated times.

Secondary report cards have been sent electronically through ParentSquare. K-6 report cards are in progress.

Parents will NOT be attending conferences in person at the schools. We will be using caution and practicing social distancing.

Teachers and administrators will follow up on ParentSquare emails from parents wishing to have communication over your student’s progress during the school designated parent-teacher times. Parents, please feel welcome to communicate with teachers through ParentSquare or email.

We strongly encourage all families to have ParentSquare. For those families that do not have ParentSquare, school staff will print a paper report card and mail them home on Friday before leaving for spring break.

We will be canceling all practices and school activities planned inside any school during spring break so the schools can be thoroughly cleaned.

The District will to closely monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. We will continue to base our decisions with the health and well-being of our students, employees and community as our highest priority.

Sincerely,

Kelly McGovern

Superintendent of Schools

Carol Jelaco

Chairman of the Board”