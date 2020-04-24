SCSD #1 closes school through end of the year, Adapted Learning Plan to continue

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — After Governor Mark Gordon’s Thursday afternoon press conference, which also featured information provided by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, Sweetwater County School District #1 has decided to remain closed through the end of the current school year, May 21, 2020.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County School District #2 announced back on April 17 they would keep their schools closed to the end of their school year completing the year under its Adapted Learning Plan.

Decisions and alternative plans were also announced in regards to SCSD #1 graduations, proms and other traditional spring time school events.

Here is the statement entire statement from SCSD #1 as posted on ParentSquare Thursday evening:

In a press conference this afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow provided much awaited guidance for public schools. According to the Governor, modified statewide public health orders will be issued next week to allow county health officers to submit requests for countywide variances (either more or less strict) from those orders if the public health conditions in the county warrant. In consultation with Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon, and in considering the health and safety of students, staff, and the community, Sweetwater County School District Number One schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, May 21, 2020.

The District will continue to provide instruction using online platforms and other technology resources. Student learning will move forward through the District Adapted Learning Plan that was approved by the State Department of Education. Our plan continues to help our students progress with their learning, while maintaining the safety guidelines that have been provided by publishing health authorities. Additionally, we will work with the Wyoming Department of Education to prepare for the opening of our schools in August and will be submitting a Reopening of Schools Plan for approval by the Department.

Sponsor

We also wanted to share plans for the end of the school year activities for Black Butte High School, Farson-Eden High School, and Rock Springs High School. Social distancing and following published safety guidelines remain a priority. Therefore, we are unable to honor the traditional graduation activities and other events associated with the end of the year in their usual format and must make the adjustments described below. This decision is being made with the health and safety of everyone in mind, as we treat our community members as family.

With the foreseeable future uncertain, we want to ensure a special and memorable experience for our students and families, while keeping you safe. We want you to know that we value and support you. We understand the feelings of loss our seniors and their families are experiencing. We want each of you to know that we are working to find solutions within the limitations that are set to celebrate our seniors as much as possible.

Advertisement

Rock Springs High School

Prom – Junior Prom cannot be held safely at this time. However, to celebrate and honor our seniors, we will be hosting a one-year class reunion, next spring or early summer that will include a formal dance where you can wear those great dresses and outfits.

Senior Awards Night – Traditionally, our seniors are celebrated with dinner and speeches. This year to honor safety and physical distancing, we are bringing celebration to you! Invitations will be coming soon to those seniors being honored. If you receive an invitation, please plan on being home between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm on May 5th. We will bring the celebration to your front porch.

Senior Lagoon Celebration – Lagoon is currently closed. We know how much our students look forward to this event and hope you can visit over the summer with your friends.

Graduation – Rock Springs High School has a large graduating class. We are planning a special one-on-one experience for you to receive your diploma, while wearing your cap and gown. We will be providing an opportunity to have a scheduled time frame for you and your family to drive up to the front of the campus and receive your diploma and have pictures in front of the Tiger statue. This will take place the week prior to our scheduled graduation. On the date of our graduation, we will be live streaming the ceremony for you and your families to view in the comfort and safety of your homes. You are encouraged to wear your cap and gowns, and celebrate your accomplishments. We are also allowing this one senior class an extra fun surprise- you can decorate your caps! Of course, we ask that you keep these school-appropriate. We hope that this one-on-one, yet shared graduation experience is special for you and your loved ones. Details about picking up caps and gowns, receiving your diploma and the May 18th, 7:00 pm live streaming will come out very soon.

Senior All Night Party – We will be working with the parent committee to incorporate elements of the senior all night party into our one-year reunion.

Advertisement

Farson-Eden High School

Prom – Unfortunately, prom and the senior trip will need to be cancelled. Seniors will be invited back to our school by special invitation for a one-year reunion in the 2020-2021 school year and recognized at an event to be determined. We will be working with the seniors to craft a reunion that will be both fun and honor their time in our building.

Athletic Awards – The Athletic awards ceremony will be conducted virtually with awards delivered individually to our students’ homes.

Graduation – We are planning a graduation experience that will allow families and the community to honor our graduates while observing the parameters of social distancing. Seniors will present their videos, have parent letters read, walk across the stage, have their pictures taken, and receive their diploma in a private, videotaped/streamed ceremony in the gym. Immediately following, each graduate and their immediate family will exit the gym to a trailer/vehicle of their design which will travel (escorted by our community first responders) down a parade route in the Farson-Eden Valley. Students may toss flowers and cards/signs may be placed on trailers as they pass. We encourage the community to show their school spirit for these amazing young men and women in dress and signage on this day and the days leading up to graduation.

Advertisement



Black Butte High School

Prom – Prom is cancelled this year. The graduating class of 2020 will be invited back to an event next spring to celebrate and honor their experience.

Lagoon Trip – Lagoon is currently closed and the trip is canceled as a result.

End of the year BBQ – End of the year BBQ is cancelled this year. 2020 seniors will be invited back to an event next spring to celebrate and honor their experience.

Graduation – Graduation will be a once in a lifetime experience this year that will be memorable for our seniors and community. We are planning an experience for students to receive their diploma by driving up to the school and having a photo opportunity in front of Black Butte High School and our beautiful view of the mountains. At another time, we will have a video presentation for you and your family to watch in your homes while celebrating together safely. We will be asking the person you selected to hand you your diploma to provide us a video to include in our video. As always, we look forward to seeing your school-appropriately decorated cap; this is a beloved tradition at Black Butte High School.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County School District Number One has based decisions with the health and well-being of students, employees, and community as our highest priority. During this unprecedented time, we have navigated uncertain days together, and we could not be more grateful for our District staff, parents, and community members who have tirelessly supported our students to help them be successful.

Sweetwater Number One is a place for all of us.

Sincerely,

Bryant Blake Barbara Rezzonico Annie Fletcher

BBHS Principal FEHS Principal RSHS Principal

Tom Jassman Hope Larios Glen Suppes

RSHS Activities RSHS Assistant Principal RSHS Assistant Principal

Dir/Asst. Principal

Nicole Bolton Kelly McGovern Carol Jelaco

Director of Human Superintendent Chairman of the Board

Resources

Stephanie Thompson Max Mickelson Matthew Jackman

Vice-Chairman Clerk Treasurer

Lenny Hay George Reedy John Bettolo

Trustee Trustee Trustee