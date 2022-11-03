SCSD #1 in search of Board of Trustee member

November 3, 2022 — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 is asking those interested in filling a vacant spot on the Board to submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. next Wednesday, November 9. Letters can be dropped off at the Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs.

According to a November 2 ParentSquare post from District One, The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One, has declared a vacancy exists on the Board due to the resignation of John Bettolo, a member of the board serving at large. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the Board shall fill the vacancy within thirty days.

The District #1 Board of Trustees will hold a special executive session meeting on Thursday, November 10, to interview interested candidates with the new Board member named later that night. The new Board member will serve until December 1, which is the remainder of the unfilled term of Bettolo.