SCSD #1 looking at possible school closings and student realignment

April 10, 2021 — The following message was sent via ParentSquare by Sweetwater School District #1 Superindentent Kelly McGovern late this afternoon. The message addresses a agenda item on this Monday’s District #1 Board of Education meeting concerning the possible shutting down of some District #1 schools and possible realignment of students in other District #1 schools.

Here is the entire ParentSquare message:

Hello Sweetwater #1 Community,

As you know, the Board of Education will be meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. We wanted to share with you one of the agenda items that will be coming before the Board.

Please take a few minutes to watch the short video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cfzJls814g

A presentation will be provided during the Monday board meeting on some possible changes for our K-6 in town schools beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. This is due to lower elementary student enrollment and building capacity. These possible changes may include:

Moving all 4th grade students to Eastside Elementary or Pilot Butte Elementary. These schools are now 5/6 buildings and would become 4-6 schools.

Close the Washington School. The District Head Start Program is currently located in Washington School. The Head Start Program would be moved to another school.

The remaining in town schools (Walnut, Westridge, Stagecoach, Overland, Sage, Desert View, and Northpark) would become K-3 schools.

Close Overland Elementary and move the students and staff into Sage Elementary.

Close one other in town school (Walnut, Westridge, Stagecoach, Desert View, and Northpark) and move the students and staff into a remaining school.

Our outlying schools (Farson-Eden and Wamsutter) will have positions absorbed through retirements/resignations of staff.

The presentation is attached for your reference and will appear on the addendum to the Board agenda. The necessary changes for next year, including the closing of specific schools, will be decided by the Board of Trustees. Our students and staff will always remain a top priority. With any changes that may occur, the District and school staff will make these transitions as easy as possible for your student and our community.

Public comments may be submitted prior to the live event and may be made here until Monday, April 12 at 4:00 p.m.

Public comments will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for the board meeting.

The meeting will be live stream on YouTube at https://youtube.com/itscsd1.

Thank you!