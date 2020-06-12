SCSD #1 looking for Task Force members to advise on fall school openings

RINGS, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced they are forming a Re-entry (Smart Start) Task Force. This Task Force will act as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees in regards to providing options for the opening of schools this coming fall.

In a statement posted last night on ParentSquare, District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern stated that the task force is “not a decision-making entity, but rather a committee to provide recommendations to the District. Emphasis is on the importance of collaboration within the District and between our community”.

The post went on to state the Task Force will have 25 stakeholder representatives who will include students, parents, counselor/social worker, directors, nurse/medical staff, administrators, teachers, board members, and business/community members.

Those who are interested in serving on the Task Force need to submit an email by 4 p.m. this Monday, June 15, to Ms. West, [email protected].

Meeting dates included in the ParentSquare post were: Wednesday, June 17; Tuesday, June 23; Tuesday, June 30; Tuesday, July 7; and Tuesday, July 14. Meeting times: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. each evening.

Task Force members are asked to attend all meetings, which will be a combination of both in-person and virtual.