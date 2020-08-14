SCSD #1 nurses share message regarding COVID-19

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — Nurses for Sweetwater County School District #1 shared a message regarding COVID-19 as the 2020-2021 school year begins:

Advertisement... Story continues below

“As we start the opening of the 2020-2021 school year, it is crucial that you understand the importance of keeping your kids HOME if they are sick. Before they can enter the bus or the building, their temperature will be taken.

Daily Screening to be Conducted by Parents/Guardians

Parents should check daily for signs of illness before sending children to school. Students with any illness must stay home. The following questions can be used as a guide:

Does your student have any of the following symptoms?

A cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

A fever of 100.4 degrees F or higher or a sense of having a fever

A sore throat

Chills

New loss of taste or smell

Headache

Muscle or body aches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Congestion/running nose

Unusual fatigue



Does anyone in your household have any of the above symptoms?

Has your student been in close contact with anyone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19?

The student should stay home from school if the answer to any of the above questions is “yes”.

Advertisement

In addition, any student reporting an illness will be sent home. Please make sure Parent/Guardian and Emergency Contacts are up to date. A backup plan for picking up ill students is crucial.

Your student may return to school once they are SYMPTOM-FREE for 24 hours without medication.

Minor first aid will be handled in classrooms by teachers. Health office visits will be limited to illness and major issues. For individual health concerns or chronic conditions please contact your school nurse.

Immunizations are required to attend public schools and MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER. Please contact your health care provider or Sweetwater County Public Health and Community Nursing (307-922-5390) to ensure your student is up to date.

Sweetwater #1 staff is very excited about the start of school. We welcomed many of our staff back this week and look forward to seeing our students next week.

Have you ever thought about any of the following?

What can you expect if a student or staff member has COVID-19?

What is involved in a case interview?

How is contact tracing conducted?

What is considered a close contact?

When are people placed in isolation or quarantine?

How do they know when they can return to school or work?

Will a school have to close if a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19?

Satisfy your curiosity by checking out the great resources we’ve attached from the Wyoming Department of Health. All three documents answer the questions above and many more.

WDH – Guidance for Education and a Positive Case

WDH – What to expect with a positive case?

COVID-19 Symptoms Graphic “