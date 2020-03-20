SCSD #1 posts pick-up dates and times for Nutrition Services free meals

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 20, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #1 officials have posted dates and pick-up times for their Nutrition Services free meals. The dates are March 23 – 27 and March 30 – April 3.

These meals will be available both weeks for all students and any individual under the age of 19, whether they are enrolled or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (i.e. 3-year-olds, toddlers, etc.).

Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 10:00 a.m. at the following sites:

Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In),1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Overland Elementary School Parking Lot, 3400 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks, WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas, Wamsutter, WY

District officials also note that they want to provide as many opportunities as possible to feed the children in the community so they will be providing two more times, Monday through Friday, for pick-up of grab and go breakfast and lunch. These pickups can occur from 10:30 am -11:30 am at the Rock Springs Junior High back parking lot doors and the Rock Springs High School garage doors on James drives.

Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.