SCSD #1 releases additional information on meals and locations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 21, 2020) — The following press release is from the Sweetwater County School District #1:

We have some new info to share with you. We’ve added a couple more sites and additional times to help support our kids and families with meals. The new information is listed at the bottom of this post.

Advertisement

Free meals through Nutrition Services will be available starting March 23 – 27, 2020 and March 30 – April 3, 2020 for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled student or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (i.e. 3 year olds, toddlers, etc.).

Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the following sites:

Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive

Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Overland Elementary School Parking Lot, 3400 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes

Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks,WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas, Wamsutter, WY

Advertisement

Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday at the following sites:

Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (by the garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.