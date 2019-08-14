SCSD #1 Releases Policy for Free and Reduced Price Meals

Rock Springs, Wyo., (August 14, 2019) – According to a press release, Sweetwater County School District #1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Each school and the office of the Central Administration Building have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Sponsor

See the full statement, including price listings, below:

Advertisement