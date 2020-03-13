SCSD #1 releases statement regarding COVID-19 and the school schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #1 has issued a statement about the coronavirus and resuming the school schedule following the spring break. Read the full statement below:

Good afternoon Sweetwater County School District #1 families and community members. The district has been closely monitoring the situation around the country, state, and county regarding the COVID-19 virus. As of today, March 13, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming. We are fortunate that at this time as we are beginning spring break with our staff and students for the week of March 16. This will provide the district time to evaluate the situation and work closely with the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control.

At this time, the Consideration for School Closure from the Centers for Disease Control has specific tables including the factors for and against school closure as well as special considerations. Their guidance for higher education institutions differs from local schools because of the populations they serve. The guidance for schools and child care facilities can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/guidance-for-schools.html

As preventative measures, Sweetwater #1 will be taking the opportunity over Spring Break to sanitize all of our buildings and buses with approved COVID-19 fighting products. This sanitizing process includes every aspect of the school (cafeteria, classrooms, doorknobs, desks, restrooms, buses, etc.). District staff and students are not being permitted in the buildings over Spring Break. If you have symptoms or are showing symptoms it has been suggested that you contact this hotline before going to a clinic or hospital: 307-522-8523. You will be connected to a triage nurse or health supervisor who can offer guidance on next steps.

If there are any attendance policy concerns, speak with your principal or school nurse. Concerns will be addressed on a case by case basis.

Plan for regularly scheduled school on Monday, March 23, 2020. Any and all communication will be shared as it becomes available. Our avenues of communication are ParentSquare, Sweetwater #1’s Facebook page, and the school district website as well as local media outlets. We will continue to rely on the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations and expertise to inform our decisions. While we understand that COVID-19 is cause for concern, rest assured that we will continue to base our decisions with the health and well-being of our students, employees and community as our highest priority.