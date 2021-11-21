SCSD #1 seeking help in best way to use $14 million American Rescue Plan funds

Jena Doak, [email protected]

November 19, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #1 needs feedback and proposals from the community for the best way to use funds offered to the district from the American Rescue Plan.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

According to a Friday ParentSquare post from SCSD#1 Superindent Kelly McGovern, the allocation is for $14,205,938.79.

The grant is called the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and it requires two plans. The first one is called The Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The second plan is The ARP ESSER Implementation (spending) Plan.

“We’d like to ask for your feedback or proposals on the best way to use the funds to really meet the needs of our students, and for our staff, as we work through the pandemic,” Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent, Kelly McGovern, said in an emailed YouTube video sent to Wyo4News.

The video, explaining both plans, can be found on the district’s website. The video includes instructions on how to fill out the form for providing feedback and proposals. There is also a link to the Feedback and Proposal Survey.

Parents, students, community members, business partners, and Sweetwater County School District #1 employees are strongly encouraged to fill out the survey, providing feedback and proposals for the best way to use the funds. After that, the district can start the next phase of applying for the funds in order to best serve the students and staff.

The deadline for providing information via the survey is November 30 at 4:00 p.m.