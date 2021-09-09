SCSD #1 seeking members for Student Achievement Task Force

September 9, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #1 is looking for parents and community members of District #1 student to would like to serve on the Student Achievement (PISA) Task Force. According to a Thursday ParentSquare post, “This Task Force will dig deep into data and recommend possible ideas to increase student success at all grade levels.”

Parents wishing to serve on the PISA Task Force will need to commit to attending all meetings at the Central Administration Building on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m.

Individuals interested in serving on are asked to complete a form at PISA Interest Survey.