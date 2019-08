SCSD #1 Series Of School Open Houses Begins Tonight

SwwRock Springs, WY (8/14/19) – Sweetwater County School District #1 will begin their series of school open houses today in preparation for the Monday, August 19 first day of school.

Today open houses will be held at:

Black Butte High School – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Head Start – 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Open houses scheduled for Thursday, August 15:

Desert View, Northpark, Overland, Sage, Stagecoach, Walnut, and Westridge elementary schools – 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Eastside and Pilot Butte elementary schools, Farson Eden School – 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Desert School in Wamsutter – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (with BBQ)

Open houses scheduled for Friday, August 16:

Rock Springs Junior High School

7th grade, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

8th grade, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rock Springs High School will have an open ouse on Tuesday, August 27 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.