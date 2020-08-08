SCSD #1 Summer Meal Program ending Wednesday, August 12

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD #1) has released information regarding their Summer Meal Program ending Wednesday, August 12, back to school information for nutrition services, and transportation:

Advertisement

“Hello Sweetwater #1 Families,

Summer Meal Program is ending August 12

As we prepare to close out summer vacation, we wanted to let you know the Summer Meal Program will be ending on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. This will be the final day for meals to be served at the many locations within Sweetwater #1. The District was given flexibility to help support our students during this time, and we hope our families have benefited from this endeavor.

We will continue to serve meals Monday through Wednesday, August 10, 11, and 12 at the 19 sites during the regular serving time of 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will also be available from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday through Wednesday, August 10, 11, and 12 at the Rock Springs Junior High and Rock Springs High School.

We will not serve meals on Thursday, August 13, 2020, and Friday, August 14, 2020. But, there’s no need to worry, we will serve extra breakfast and lunch meals on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week to help families carry over until school begins on Monday, August 17, 2020.

We would like to say thank you to the Nutrition Services and Transportation Staff Members, for without their assistance, providing meals to our kids would not have been possible. Since the pandemic began back in March, the District has served approximately 380,000 meals to our kids. Again, thank you to the Sweetwater #1 Employees who continually make a difference!

Sponsor

Back to School Information for Nutrition Services and Transportation

The District is preparing for in-person learning and classroom-based virtual education. These are the two choices families have as options for their students. The window for families to make their decision will close on Monday, August 10 at 4:00 p.m. If you do not complete a form (forms are located on Sweetwater County School District #1: District Home Page ), the District will assume your student is attending in person and will not pull their technology for pickup on Friday, August 14. In-person students will receive their technology on the first day of school.

Nutrition Services

The District has not received a waiver to continue to offer free meals for our students, similar to how the Summer Meal Program typically operates. But don’t worry, the District has options to help families in need. We encourage every family to complete a free and reduced meal application. They can be completed online at: Free and Reduced Forms. Remember, families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department also have an opportunity to receive free internet assistance.

With either learning option, in-person or classroom-based virtual education, students will have the opportunity to purchase meals, including breakfast and lunch from the District. Full pay meal prices are as follows:

Elementary Breakfast $1.55, Lunch $2.85

Secondary Breakfast $2.15, Lunch $3.30

Reduced pay meal prices are as follows:

Elementary/Secondary: Breakfast $0.30, Lunch $0.40

Online Virtual Learner, as well as all school breakfast and lunch menus, will be uploaded in the next week and available at: Lunch Menus Homepage

For those attending in-person, they will eat meals either in the cafeteria or their classroom depending upon the lunch schedule for each school.

Meal payments can be made with a debit or credit card from home by using My School Bucks available at: MySchoolBucks. If you send money to the school, please place it in an envelope with your child’s first and last name on the outside of the envelope. Meal payments may also be made at the Sweetwater #1 Nutrition Services office located in the Central Administration Building (Cash or check only and you will need to wear a mask upon entering the CAB.)

For families that choose classroom-based virtual education, they will need to complete the following form to order meals: Student Meal Order Form

Here are some key points to note on the form:

Advertisement

Pre-orders for meals may be made only for Sweetwater #1 students currently enrolled in classroom-based virtual learning.

Students participating in virtual learning will pick up pre-ordered meals at Overland Elementary (3400 Foothill Blvd.) from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. each day school is in session. Parents can drive through on the north side of Overland and meals will be provided to them without leaving their car.

Students voluntarily participating in virtual learning that live in Farson or Wamsutter will pick up pre-ordered meals at their school from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. each day school is in session.

Families have until 7:00 a.m. on the morning of meal service to submit a form for each of their students indicating if they would like breakfast and/or lunch that day.

Families also have the ability to order in advance for multiple days. So, for pre-planning purposes, you have the ability to purchase meals for your kids well in advance.

If for some reason you need to cancel a meal that was placed ahead of time, you will need to call the Nutrition Services Department at 307-352-3400 at least 24 hours in advance to prevent the meal account from being charged.

Your student’s meal account will be charged for this meal after 7:00 a.m. on the day the meal is scheduled to be served. Families are responsible for ensuring their student’s meal account has sufficient funds.

Families are responsible for picking up the meal at the allotted time and location.

If you fail to pick up this meal, your student’s meal account will still be charged.

Sweetwater #1 is not responsible for food once it leaves our premises.

Transportation

Bus routes are available at: Bus Routes – Transportation

The following guidelines will be followed for students riding District buses:

The District will operate transportation in a way that maximizes social distancing, use of face coverings, and appropriate hygiene measures. When social distancing is not possible, students will wear face coverings.

District busing will run as state and local health guidelines allow.

Enhanced sanitation and cleaning measures will be employed following guidelines provided by state and/or federal agencies.

Students will load from the back of the bus to the front of the bus and unload from the front of the bus to the back of the bus.

Students will be expected to sit in their assigned seats.

Students and parents will be informed of requirements and protocols, and signage will be displayed when and where appropriate as reminders.

Parents are encouraged to provide their own transportation to and from school whenever possible or by parent choice.

Students will be temperature checked PRIOR to boarding the bus.

If the temperature is over 100.4 F, the student will not be allowed to board the bus. Parents will need to be available to care for their children in this case. Parents/guardians should check daily for symptoms of illness before sending children to the bus stop. Parents/guardians will need to be available to pick up students. If the child is too young to return home alone and parents/guardians do not respond, the Department of Family Services and Rock Springs Police Department or Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be called to return the child home. Parents, please help us by not sending your child to the bus stop if they are displaying symptoms.



If you have any questions, please contact Angela Erramouspe, Director of Nutrition Services, at 307-352-3400 (ext. 1249) or Joe Clingenpeel, Director of Transportation, at 307-352-3494.”