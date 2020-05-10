SCSD #1 to hold a streamed Board of Trustees meeting Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 10, 2020) – The Sweetwater County School District Board of Trustees will be meeting Monday, May 11, at 4:00 p.m. Those wishing to make public comments will need to do so by submitting those comments prior to the live event.

Advertisement

Pubic comment submissions can be made at: https://forms.gle/dbFZ2iEd4J3qYMGs9 until Monday, May 11 at 4:00 p.m. Public comments will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for the board meeting.

The meeting will be live stream on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/itscsd1 (subject to updating).