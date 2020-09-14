SCSD #1 to hold Board of Education meeting tonight

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Education will be meeting tonight, September 14, at 6:00 p.m. To view the scheduled agenda click here.
Please remember that public comments for tonight’s meeting need to be submitted by 4:pp p.m. today. Public comments can be made by clicking here. Public comments will be forwarded to the Board of Trustees for the board meeting.
Tonights SCSD #1 Board of Education meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/itscsd1.