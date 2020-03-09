SCSD #1 to hold public meeting tonight at 5 p.m.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 9. 2020) — The Sweetwater County School District #1 released the following statement and notice of a public meeting to take place tonight at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Administration Office.

Advertisement

Sweetwater School District Number One realizes that when we have high quality teachers in the classroom and providing high levels of instruction, student achievement increases. The District also understands that when there is a large pool of applicants to choose from, the probability increases to finding high quality teachers to deliver that high level of instruction.

High quality instruction requires on-going professional development and opportunities for staff to be able to plan properly and collaborate to meet all student needs. The District is continually problem-solving ways to provide professional development to teachers while pulling them away from the classroom as little as possible and providing time for them to collaborate and plan as a team where all members are able to attend.

Currently the Board of Trustees have directed an Alternative Schedule Task Force committee to look at what the scheduling needs would be in order to provide the components and support needed so ensure high quality instruction to students.

Advertisement

The District will be providing opportunities for public feedback and input as this committee proposes directions that the schedule could look like in order to accommodate these needs. The committee is at the initial stages of developing proposed plans. The Board of Trustees will be informed of an update Monday March 9, 2020 at 5 pm at an open public forum. This open forum will be at the Central Administration Board Room. At this point the public is welcome to come and listen and provide any public comment at this time. As the task force progresses, continual updates will be given along with opportunities for the community to become more informed and have an opportunity for comment. Dates of future public forums will be released soon.