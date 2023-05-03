SCSD #1 to honor the School Lunch Heroes

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PARENTSQUARE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — School Lunch Hero Day is an annual celebration that takes place on the first Friday in May to honor the hard-working men and women who prepare and serve nutritious meals to millions of school children across the United States every day. Since school is not in session on Fridays for SCSD#1, they will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Thursday, May 4th.

This day is an opportunity for students, parents, and school staff to express their appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the school nutrition professionals who make sure students have access to healthy meals during the school day. On this day, schools and communities across the country celebrate and honor school nutrition professionals. By celebrating this day, we can help raise awareness of the important role that school nutrition professionals play in the education and health of our children.

Please let your school nutrition staff know they are appreciated by giving a card, artwork, or simply saying thank you to a Nutrition Services staff member for their hard work.

Link to coloring pages and printable cards: https://schoolnutrition.org/resource/slhd23-student-activities/

“THANK YOU to all Sweetwater #1 Nutrition Services staff! You’re the best!!“