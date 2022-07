SCSD #1 to meet Wednesday on fiscal year budget and bus schedules

July 18, 2022 — Press Release from ParentSquare

The Board of Education will begin with a Public Hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees, and hold its regular monthly board meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

The agenda is available at https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/sweetwater1/Board.nsf/Public. The proposed bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year are also on the meeting agenda for Board consideration and possible Board action.

The public hearing and monthly board meeting will be held in person at the Central Administration Building and will also be live streamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/itscsd1.



The community can provide public comment to the Board of Trustees in one of two ways:

Written public comments will need to be submitted prior to the live event and may be made at: https://forms.gle/P8WEPFXbfBLvcZJ78 until Wednesday, July 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Oral public comments can also be made in person during the public comment portion of the meeting.