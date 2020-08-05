SCSD #1 to provide free internet assistance for qualifying families

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — On Tuesday evening, Sweetwater School District #1 released information concerning free and reduced meal applications and a school district provided internet assistance program.

In a letter posted on ParentSquare, District #1 stated they are offering “to provide free Internet assistance to District #1 families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department.”

The post went on to say; The District is reopening schools for in-person or classroom-based virtual instruction on Monday, August 17, 2020. Regardless of either option you choose for your child, we want to support your student from the very first day of school. For families who qualify for Free or Reduced meals, we have the opportunity to provide assistance to those families who do not have internet access in their homes. The delivery method will be slightly different than last spring so please pay special attention to the process below.

Complete all three steps to apply:

Complete the Free and Reduced Application: Free and Reduced Forms. Approval will be verified with the Nutrition Services Department. Update your student(s) registration information so the District has all of the necessary contact information to reach families: Student Registration Confirmation of completion will be verified with the Information Technology (IT) Department. Complete the Internet Assistance Request Form: Internet Assistance Request Form. This form will help the District obtain the necessary information to determine the best internet option for your situation.

The District will be in touch with you through the contact information provided on the form and verified in PowerSchool. If you have any questions, please contact the IT Department at (307) 352-3460. We’re happy to help and start the school year off on the right foot.