SCSD #1 updates public on health orders after five weeks of school

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) – Friday, Sept. 18, marks five weeks of the 2020-2021 school year for Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern sent a memo out to parents, staff and the community on the importance of taking necessary precautions because of COVID-19.

Below are the state K-12 orders schools must follow:

“K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools may provide on-site instruction to students and allow other use of their facilities under the following conditions:

Groups of students and teachers shall be limited to 50 in each separate room, however, 6 feet of separation between individuals should be maintained as much as possible;

Up to 250 people may be allowed in rooms where 6 feet of separation between individuals can be maintained (including, by way of example, cafeterias, auditoriums, large class rooms);

Students, teachers, and school staff shall wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors where 6 feet of separation between individuals cannot be maintained;

Six foot spacing of students during transportation to and from the facility shall be maintained as much as practicable; face coverings shall be worn during transportation when six feet of separation cannot be maintained;

Outdoor and indoor events attended by non-students (e.g., parents, families, or members of the public), must comply with the provisions of the “Twelfth Continuation and Modification of Statewide Public Health Order #2: Regarding Gatherings of More than Fifty (50) People”

The Twelfth Continuation and Modification of Statewide Public Health Order #2 states:

Events not specifically identified by name or type within this Order may allow indoor gatherings of more than 50 people but no more than 250 people. Events not specifically identified by name or type within this Order may allow outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people but no more than 50% of the venue capacity (or 250, whichever is greater), with a maximum of 1,000 people. Events allowed under this paragraph are subject to the following conditions, to be enforced by the host or organizer of the event. These events include by way of example but are not limited to rodeos, speedway motor races, outdoor concerts, sporting events, fairs, track and field races, farmer’s markets;

Groups of attendees seated or standing together must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household, however, an event may make exceptions for groups greater than 6 if the group is solely composed of members from the same household;

A 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times, including but not limited to entrances, exits, concessions, ticket booths, and restrooms;

The number of people in any confined area of the event must be limited to allow for adequate distancing between households;

Close contact between members of different households is prohibited before, during, and after the event;

In the event the required 6 feet of distance between individual groups cannot be maintained face coverings must be worn during the event, to the greatest extent possible.”

It should be noted that the guidance may change as state mandates continue to adapt.