Vote Fails For A Four-Day Schedule For Rock Springs And Wamsutter

Rock Springs, WY (4/8/19) – Earlier this evening at the scheduled school board meeting, the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees voted 4-3 against having four-day school schedules for 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 school years for all in town schools including Desert School in Wamsutter. There were to be two votes, with one for the schedules for the two years and calendars for the same said two years. The calendars were not voted on due to the failure in the vote for the schedule.

Trustees Matthew Jackman, Max Mickelson, John Bettolo, and Chairman Carol Jelaco vote against, while Stephanie Thompson, George Reedy, and Lenny Hay voted in favor. Mickelson and Reedy were not present at the meeting physically but participated through electronic communications.

Advertisement

Due to the failure, the Board had to vote on a schedule, which would be a five-day traditional calendar for the next two years. The vote was 6-1 in favor of the calendar, with Jackman being the only opposing vote. Other topics connected with this decision are to be discussed in the near future.

Many citizens showed up to express their concern during the open public meeting prior to the school board meeting. Attendees also had a chance to share their concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting prior to the vote. Those both in support and against the proposal made their voices heard.

Advertisement

To see the previous information from the calendar press release on the public forum and meeting dates click here.