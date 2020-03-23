SCSD #2 announces 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – In a press release today, Sweetwater County School District #2 has announced its 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class. See the class list below:
Green River 2020 Hall-of-Fame Class:
- Dr. Marlene Tromp
– Current President of Boise State University
– Campus Provost of the University of California at Santa Cruz
– Dean and Provost of Arizona State University College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department
- Glen McLean
– Vocational Education Teacher at GRHS for 20+ Years
– GRHS Students earned 17 Championships at the Wyoming State Industrial Arts Fair under his leadership
– Successful Basketball Coach as well as a Driver’s Education Teacher
- 1976 GRHS Football Team
– 1976 Wyoming High School State Football Champions
– Several players from this team also coached the 2004 GRHS State Championship Football Team
– Many Players still live in Green River and give back to the community through involvement in youth sports
- Don Van Matre
– 20+ Years US Army Lieutenant Commander for various Army and Army Aviation Units in Korean and Vietnam Wars
– Commanded Albrook Army Airfield in Panama
– Elected Mayor of Green River in the 1980’s and was appointed as head of the Southwest WY Veteran Services Offices by the Sweetwater County Commissioners
- Brent Foster
– US Naval Aviator and Educator at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval War College
– Pioneered the creation and development of the new Maritime Patrol Tactical Air Crew protocols and procedures
– Selected as one of the first Naval Tactical Coordinators
2020 Hall-of-Fame Schedule of Events:
Friday, Sept. 11th – HOF Football Game vs. Buffalo @ 7:00 pm (Wolves Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 12th – HOF Banquet @ 5:00 pm (Green River High School) and HOF Social @ 7:30 pm (Hampton Inn-Green River)
For more information or questions about the Green River HOF Selections contact Nancy Rider at [email protected].