SCSD #2 announces 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class

Green River Hall of Fame at Green River High School. Photo: Wyo4News

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – In a press release today, Sweetwater County School District #2 has announced its 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class. See the class list below:

 

Green River 2020 Hall-of-Fame Class:

  • Dr. Marlene Tromp
    – Current President of Boise State University
    – Campus Provost of the University of California at Santa Cruz
    – Dean and Provost of Arizona State University College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department
  • Glen McLean
    – Vocational Education Teacher at GRHS for 20+ Years
    – GRHS Students earned 17 Championships at the Wyoming State Industrial Arts Fair under his leadership
    – Successful Basketball Coach as well as a Driver’s Education Teacher
  • 1976 GRHS Football Team
    – 1976 Wyoming High School State Football Champions
    – Several players from this team also coached the 2004 GRHS State Championship Football Team
    – Many Players still live in Green River and give back to the community through involvement in youth sports
  • Don Van Matre
    – 20+ Years US Army Lieutenant Commander for various Army and Army Aviation Units in Korean and Vietnam Wars
    – Commanded Albrook Army Airfield in Panama
    – Elected Mayor of Green River in the 1980’s and was appointed as head of the Southwest WY Veteran Services Offices by the Sweetwater County Commissioners
  • Brent Foster
    – US Naval Aviator and Educator at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval War College
    – Pioneered the creation and development of the new Maritime Patrol Tactical Air Crew protocols and procedures
    – Selected as one of the first Naval Tactical Coordinators

 

2020 Hall-of-Fame Schedule of Events:
Friday, Sept. 11th – HOF Football Game vs. Buffalo @ 7:00 pm (Wolves Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 12th – HOF Banquet @ 5:00 pm (Green River High School) and HOF Social @ 7:30 pm (Hampton Inn-Green River)

For more information or questions about the Green River HOF Selections contact Nancy Rider at [email protected].

 

