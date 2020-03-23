SCSD #2 announces 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – In a press release today, Sweetwater County School District #2 has announced its 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class. See the class list below:

Green River 2020 Hall-of-Fame Class:

Dr. Marlene Tromp

– Current President of Boise State University

– Campus Provost of the University of California at Santa Cruz

– Dean and Provost of Arizona State University College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department

– Vocational Education Teacher at GRHS for 20+ Years

– GRHS Students earned 17 Championships at the Wyoming State Industrial Arts Fair under his leadership

– Successful Basketball Coach as well as a Driver’s Education Teacher

– 1976 Wyoming High School State Football Champions

– Several players from this team also coached the 2004 GRHS State Championship Football Team

– Many Players still live in Green River and give back to the community through involvement in youth sports

– 20+ Years US Army Lieutenant Commander for various Army and Army Aviation Units in Korean and Vietnam Wars

– Commanded Albrook Army Airfield in Panama

– Elected Mayor of Green River in the 1980’s and was appointed as head of the Southwest WY Veteran Services Offices by the Sweetwater County Commissioners

– US Naval Aviator and Educator at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval War College

– Pioneered the creation and development of the new Maritime Patrol Tactical Air Crew protocols and procedures

– Selected as one of the first Naval Tactical Coordinators

2020 Hall-of-Fame Schedule of Events:

Friday, Sept. 11th – HOF Football Game vs. Buffalo @ 7:00 pm (Wolves Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 12th – HOF Banquet @ 5:00 pm (Green River High School) and HOF Social @ 7:30 pm (Hampton Inn-Green River)

For more information or questions about the Green River HOF Selections contact Nancy Rider at [email protected].