SCSD #2 announces GRHS Principal stepping down, assuming other duties with school district

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 25, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #2 Superintendent Jamie Christiansen, has announced today that Darren Howard, Green River High School (GRHS) Principal, will be serving the district in a different capacity in the upcoming years.

Howard took the reigns as Principal in the fall of 2013. Prior to serving as the lead administrator at the high school, Howard also served as assistant principal, social studies teacher, and Head Football Coach in the same building.

According to Christensen, “Darren Howard gave Green River High School the leadership and stability it needed for 7 solid years; he is an outstanding educator who will continue to positively enrich students and staff with his knowledge and insight.”

During his time as principal of Green River High, Mr. Howard and his staff implemented structures that helped maintain a graduation rate consistently topping the 90% level.

The district will soon begin its search for a new GRHS Principal.