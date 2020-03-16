SCSD #2 announces school meals schedule during shutdown period

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Mar. 16, 2020) — With Sunday evening’s announcement that Sweetwater County School District No. 2 would not be holding classes from now through April 6, the District did say they will continue to feed students during the closure.

Here is the announcement that was posted on their Facebook page last night:

During the school closure, we will still be serving breakfast and lunch to all children in Green River. We will be running it under the summer meal program, with one change, you do not have to eat the food on the premises. You will need to come to a site and pick up the food and take it with you.

We will be giving you BOTH breakfast and lunch at the following times below. All meals will be free of charge to children ages 2-19. Adults are welcome to purchase meals as well the price will be $2.75 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunches.



Food will be served at the following sites: Monroe, Truman, and Washington. Please look for signage on the door of where to enter the building. Again these meals are for all children in Green River.

