SCSD #2 has announced continuation with regular calendar on Monday, March 16

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #2officials have stated that according to Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer, while one case of the virus has been confirmed in Wyoming, schools should not shut down at this time. This afternoon, district officials participated in a conference call with Wyoming Superintendent of Schools Jillian Balow, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, and District Superintendents around Wyoming. The purpose of the call was to update districts statewide on information about the COVID-19 virus.

Superintendent Jamie Christensen stated that at this point Wyoming districts are staying open on the advice from the Wyoming Department of Health but that parents and staff should be prepared for things to change as the situation has evolved very quickly.

Parents should continue to communicate with schools in the event of student absences. Because of the current situation, schools will be lenient and flexible when it comes to attendance.

In a release from Ron Laird, Commissioner of the WHSAA, the WHSAA has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16th through at least March 28, 2020, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose. Students in Sweetwater School District #2 will continue with practices unless informed otherwise.

As this is a rapidly evolving issue in our District and across the state, we will continue with preventative efforts aligned with recommendations from the CDC.