SCSD #2 issues update about online learning resources for students

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #2 officials have released an information update for parents and students. See the statement below:

Advertisement

The district recently sent a message to parents of K-5 students to contact our IT department at 872-8819 if they did not have access to an electronic device in their home and would like to check one out. Currently, the district has made online learning resources available, swcsd2.org, to students and families and we know some households do not have a computer, iPad, or laptop.

The district also sent an email requesting a response if households did not have internet access. The district is not providing internet access for families, but nationwide businesses are attempting to help with at-home access, temporarily. We want to be able to share these resources if available.

During the time school is not in session, the Department of Health has urged the district to emphasize the need for social distancing. Parents are asked to help with this by not allowing groups of students to gather.

Expect further communication from principals and teachers soon, as we try to help parents navigate the many resources available and make continued skill development accessible for those without home access.

Just a reminder that the District will be closed on Friday, March 20, March 27 and April 3.

Thank you for being patient as we navigate our new reality.