SCSD #2 names new Superintendent of Schools

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — In a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the Sweetwater County School District #2 announced that Craig Barringer of Libby, Montana will be the district’s new Superintendent of Schools beginning July, 1, 2020.

Here is the announcement press release:

Sweetwater County School District Number 2 Board of Trustees are pleased to announce that Craig Barringer has accepted and signed a contract to become the District’s new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2020.

Barringer, current Superintendent in Libby, Montana has been a Superintendent for the past 9 years.

Board Chairman Steve Core says the District is excited to be moving forward with such a dynamic leader.

The Board wants to thank the nine community members who were involved in the interview process for their time and input. Thank you to all the administrators, staff and community members who offered feedback during the two-week process. We appreciate all the comments received.

The Board is 100 percent behind current Superintendent Jamie Christensen’s abilities to lead the District to July 1 and are confident Superintendent Christensen will help in the transition to a new leader.

Thank you to Nutrition Service for the dinners and special thanks to Mary Flom for her tireless work. Please join us in welcoming Craig Barringer to our community and school district.