SCSD #2 to begin offering free breakfast, lunch

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Nutrition Service Director Leah Kenison has announced that Sweetwater County School District #2 (SCSD #2) has been given meal flexibility to provide students under the Summer Meal Program until Thursday, December 31.

Advertisement

SCSD #2 will be offering free breakfast and lunches for all children in the community who are ages 2-18. The process for picking up free meals will be different than during the summer. There will only be one location to pick up meals.

SCSD #2 is asking parents to continue to fill out free and reduce applications. This will continue to help families with waiving fees for students who are in school. As well as when they go back to free, reduce, and paid meals, families will have the correct eligibility in place to continue to help them.

Advertisement

Starting Tuesday, September 8, SCSD #2 will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up at Lincoln Middle School, Monday through Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., each day that school is in session. Parents will need to enter the back parking lot off Shoshone, pull up to the middle door farthest from the tennis courts, and they will hand the meals out the door to you. Younger children do not need to be present to pick up meals.