SCSD No. 1 superintendent gives COVID-19 update, includes virtual P-T conferences

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 11, 2020) – With recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County, as well as Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the school district will continue to limit the presence of community members in the schools.

Advertisement

“These steps are necessary precautions under the present public health orders and seek to limit the risks of exposure to COVID-19 within the schools. The District is required by law to follow and enforce the Wyoming Department of Health orders given for K-12 schools,” stated superintendent Kelly McGovern.

The 13th continuation of the relevant health orders state:

“Outdoor and indoor events attended by non-students (e.g. parents, families, or members of the public), must comply with the provisions of the “Thirteenth Continuation and Modification of Statewide Public Health Order #2: Regarding Gatherings of More than Fifty (50) People”

Groups of attendees seated or standing together must be limited to 8, however, an event may make exceptions for groups greater than 8 if the group is solely comprised of members from the same household; A 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times, including but not limited to entrances, exits, concessions, ticket booths, and restrooms; … In the event the required 6 feet distance between individual groups cannot be maintained, face coverings must be worn during the event, to the greatest extent possible.”

Masks are required to wear for anyone in attendance at an event for its entirety.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Virtual Parent-Teacher Conferences

To further limit the potential for community spread of COVID-19 in the schools, the district will conduct Parent-Teacher conferences virtually and not in-person. Furthermore, in consultation with the health department, the district will not open schools for parents and community members to attend fall festivals, including Halloween parties.

Free meals extended through June 2021

The district has received some news on free breakfast and lunch meals extending through June 30, 2021. The child nutrition waivers were previously granted through December 2020, so this flexibility allows the district to feed children no cost meals regardless of where they are and the method that is used for learning. Families can pick up breakfast and lunch meals at RSHS from 11:30-12:30 p.m. each day school is in session.

Park on the east side of RSHS near the three-stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive.