SCSD#1 and #2 free summer meal program information

June 1, 2022 — Sweetwater School Districts #1 and #2 will be offering free Grab ‘N Go meals for those 18 and younger while the local schools are not in session. The meals can be picked up at various locations around Rock Springs and Green River. Meals will also be available at the Farson-Eden School.

Rock Springs Grab ‘N Go Locations and Times

Desert View Elementary (1900 Desert Blvd.): June 1 – July 28 (Monday – Thursday 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.)

Eastside Elementary (305 G Street): June 1 – July 28 (Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Farson-Eden School (parking lot): June 1 – July 28 (Tuesdays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) ** FARSON SITE ONLY: Week of May 30 – June 3 meals will be offered Wednesday, June 1, and Friday, June 3. FARSON SITE ONLY: Starting June 6 – July 29 meals will be offered each Tuesday and Friday.

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (45 Purple Sage Road – Pump House): June 1 – July 28 (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.)

Colima Drive/Dewar Drive: June 1 – July 28 Monday-Thursday (9 a.m.– 9:30 a.m.)

Rock Springs High School (1375 James Drive *Must go into high school cafeteria): June 1 – June 30 (Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)

Rock Springs Junior High (3500 Foothill Blvd.-Back of school by tennis courts and track): June 1 – July 28 (Monday-Thursday 11:25 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.)

Thompson Street (Parking lot across from RSMC Cemetery near Sweetwater County Buildings): June 1 – July 28 (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.)

Volcic Mobile Home Park (166 Foothill): June 1 – July 28 ((Monday-Thursday 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.)

Meals offered on Thursdays will include meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Green River Grab ‘N Go Locations and Times

Breakfast pickups are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Monday-Friday pickup locations are Monroe, Truman, and Washington Elementary schools.