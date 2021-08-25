SCSD#1 announces Internet Assistance Program and free & reduced meal applications

Wyo4new Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2021) – For the 2021/2022 school year, Sweetwater County School District #1 would like to extend an opportunity to provide free internet assistance to District families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department. They are excited to be able to assist these families with internet access for Temporary Virtual Days.

It’s important to remember this is a short-term solution to provide instruction for students while the family is affected by COVID in some way. This is not intended to be used by students enrolled in the Sweetwater #1 Virtual School. The Sweetwater #1 Virtual School is for students and families choosing to participate in online education similar to other state-wide virtual programs. Students in the District Virtual School are responsible for having their own internet service as a requirement for online learning.

For families needing assistance for Temporary Virtual Days, please pay special attention to the process below.

Complete all three steps to apply:

Complete the Free and Reduced Application: Free and Reduced Forms. Approval will be verified with the Nutrition Services Department. Update your student(s) registration information so the District has all of the necessary contact information to reach families: Student Registration. Confirmation of completion will be verified with the Information Technology (IT) Department. Complete the Internet Assistance Request Form: Internet Assistance Request Form. This form will help the District obtain the necessary information to determine the best internet option for your situation.

The District will be in touch with you through the contact information provided on the form and verified in PowerSchool. If you have any questions, please contact the IT Department at (307) 352-3460.