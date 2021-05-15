SCSD#1 announces its Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2021) – Earlier this week, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern announced the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.

After an unprecedented school year, it was difficult to have just one teacher earn the honor.

“In a year with many new challenges, trials, and uncertainty, how do we recognize only ONE teacher this year when our entire professional and classified staff all contributed so much to providing safe in-person instruction?”

McGovern sent the following message via Parent Square on Wednesday:

Hello Sweetwater County School District Number One Staff, Parents, and Community,

Each year, school districts within Wyoming have the opportunity to nominate ONE district Teacher of the Year. Each district determines its own review process and the selection of the nominee for this special award. Once a teacher is nominated at the District level, the recommendation continues to the state level and the eventual Wyoming winner, then moves to the national teacher of the year competition.

Since Districts are only permitted to select only one nominee, qualifications for the teacher of the year award are rigorous and include:

expertise in their field

collaboration with students, colleagues, and families to create a school culture of respect and success

connection to our community both inside and outside the classroom

demonstrating lifelong learning

On behalf of the Administration and the Board of Trustees, we would like to honor ALL of the Teachers in Sweetwater County School District Number One as our District’s Teachers of the Year.

The teachers of Sweetwater County School District Number One demonstrated perseverance, despite many obstacles, to provide an education to students. Their actions are beyond measure and we honor them with the upmost admiration. In the face of the myriad of challenges, our teachers rose quickly to the meet the obstacles of the COVID-19 Pandemic and simply worked harder. They taught from their homes last spring, some had rooms in their homes transformed into virtual classrooms with whiteboards and other techniques. They demonstrated leadership and innovation in learning new technology swiftly and efficiently to give their students instruction and maintain a connection to the classroom, even when separation was required. Our teachers developed lesson plans to meet the needs of all students, whether in-person or on-line, all within the same classroom each day with unwavering dedication.

Congratulations to all of the Teachers in Sweetwater County School District Number One as our Teachers of the Year!