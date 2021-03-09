SCSD#1 approves amended graduation requirement for class of 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 8, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees approved an amendment that would allow fewer credit hours to graduate high school this spring through the summer because of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The amended policy would allow students at Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School to graduate with 24 credits or a general diploma of 18 credits. Farson-Eden High School students can graduate with a total of 28 credits or 24 credits under the policy.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern said this amendment is similar to what students were required in 2020 when the COVID-19 first hit.