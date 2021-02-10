SCSD#1 Board of Trustees to vote on 144-day calendar on Feb. 22

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will look to approve a 144-day school year calendar, plus start and end times for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years during a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 22.

During a meeting on Feb. 8, the board listened to recommendations based off of feedback made by students, staff members and the community.

In total, the school district received feedback from 2,199 people with late elementary school times and earlier secondary school start times as the favorite.

Kindergarten through sixth grade would start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.

Seventh- and eighth-graders would start at 8 a.m. and end at 4:05 p.m.

High school would start at 8 a.m. and end at 4:15 p.m.

Fridays would be a designated day off for students and a work day for teachers.

The special meeting will begin at 6 p.m.