SCSD#1 board to discuss calendar for four-day school week

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will meet Monday evening to listen to public comments regarding in-town and Desert School (Wamsutter) start and end times and calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Over the last few weeks, the school district has received 1,241 responses to the four-day school year calendar. 787 from parents and the community, 302 from staff members and 152 from students.

According to the feedback, a 144-day school year is in favor with students and staff members having some Fridays off.

Currently, Farson-Eden School is the only school to be on a four-day school week and it has a 144-day school year calendar.

The board will continue to take public comments until the board meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.