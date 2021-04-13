SCSD#1 board votes to close Overland, Washington and Westridge

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 13, 2021) – Late Monday evening, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees voted to close three elementary schools as part of the transition plan that was presented by Superintendent Kelly McGovern.

The schools that will be closing are Washington Elementary, Overland Elementary and Westridge Elementary.

“We do want to reassure people the intention is to move groups and keep our ‘school families’ together so those relationships can continue. The decision has been made and we need to come together to make this work,” said School Board Chair Carol Jelaco.

Westridge Elementary will move into Stagecoach Elementary in the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Overland Elementary will move into Sage in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start will move into Westridge for one year in the 2021- 2022 school year and then move into a newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year.

In total, 24 positions will be absorbed.

During the presentation, McGovern stated that the decisions and options are based on student enrollment and capacity, adding that there are 280 fewer students enrolled this spring than spring of 2020.

“We are in a very difficult situation at this point with some tough decisions coming before our board of education this evening,” McGovern said. “All of the decisions and options presented before our board and our community really do have the best interest in our students.”