SCSD#1 confirms six positive COVID-19 cases over the past week

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (October 19, 2020) – According to a statement from Sweetwater School District Number One, the district has received confirmation of six positive COVID-19 cases over the past week, including one staff member at the Central Administration Office, one District staff member, one staff member at Rock Springs High School, two students at Rock Springs High School, and one student at Rock Springs Junior High.

Five students are being quarantined for close contact to one of the students and one of the adults. There are no other quarantines occurring outside of the positive cases. These cases are still considered community spread and not school spread.