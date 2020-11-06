SCSD#1 Cost Savings Task Force looks for community input

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 wants the community’s input for the cost savings task force to identify potential options for dealing with the bleak fiscal outlook for the State of Wyoming and the district.

The Task Force consists of community members, parents, student, board members, District leaders, certified and classified staff. The Committee is not a decision-making group but rather an advisory committee.

The first two meetings examined District information including staffing levels, current insurance premiums, and steps taken by the District in recent years to preserve teaching positions, student programs, and a crash-course in school finance. All members agreed that student needs should remain the first priority through these difficult times.

Governor Gordon asked school districts to voluntarily make 10% cuts due to a projected $500 million shortfall for K-12 education. Wyoming school district boards of trustees, districts and communities were asked for feedback on what impact the K-12 education budget gap would have on school district operations.

Here’s how to give input:

Feedback will be accepted until November 11 at 4:00 p.m. using the following email address: [email protected]

Participate in an online Public Forum on Tuesday, November 10th at one of the available times: 7:00-8:30 a.m.; 11:00-12:30 p.m.; and 5:30-7:00 p.m. Please join on the District YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/itscsd1