SCSD#1 discusses 144-day school calendar at meeting

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees observed recommendations and public comments in regards to the four-day school week, which begins in 2021-22.

In total, the school district received feedback from 2,199 people – a mixture of students, staff, parents and the community.

Based off the feedback, a 144-day school year calendar was the favorite with late elementary school start times and earlier secondary school start times.

Kindergarten through sixth grade would start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.

Seventh- and eighth-graders would start at 8 a.m. and end at 4:05 p.m.

High school would start at 8 a.m. and end at 4:15 p.m.

Fridays would be a designated day off for students and a work day for teachers.

The board also accepted the early retirement of 23 staff members, who will be receiving a $50,000 incentive by doing so. The early retirement incentive is a tactic the school district made to help with the budget.

During the budget discussion workshop before the meeting, the board looked at different ways to make cuts, including closing down schools.

The board looked at the effect closing down schools will have on classroom sizes throughout the district. Currently, the cap size for a classroom throughout the district is 27 students per classroom.

However, there is a way to temporarily shut down a school and still get money from the state to maintain the school in case the economy and population increases within three years, which would allow the school to reopen.