SCSD#1 discusses reopening plan during Board of Trustees meeting

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD#1) released information regarding the re-entry (Smart Start) plan for the 2020-21 school year during a Board of Trustees meeting on the evening of July 15.

The plan includes a number of requirements from the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE).

This plan is subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Advertisement

The plan is broken into four separate pieces:

Communications

Safety and wellness

School operations

Instruction and technology

COMMUNICATIONS

Staff Liaisons are available at the building level and district level. These include school nurses, building administrators, the superintendent, the human resources director, the chief information officer, and the facilities director.

The communications section also contains a number of terms and definitions related to COVID-19 and the reopening plan.

SAFETY AND WELLNESS

The safety and wellness section discusses much of the recommendations and requirements from the WDE and CDC regarding necessary sanitary steps for reopening.

Among these include:

Daily temperature/symptom checks done both at home and at school

Requirements for sick students or staff to stay home

An isolation room for those reporting illnesses

Face coverings required for all students and staff and information on proper use, removal, and washing of face coverings.

Adequate soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, tissues, and no-touch trash cans

Proper and frequent hand washing

Signage on how to stop the spread of COVID-19

A waiver must also be signed confirming a number of things, including:

Affirmation that student has not been diagnosed, exposed or experienced any symptoms of COVID-19

Assumption of risk using district facilities

Release of liability against the district

Indemnification

Advertisement... Story continues below

SCHOOL OPERATIONS

The school operations section discusses much of the day-to-day activities of the school during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, supplies, equipment, and materials are included. School calendars are also available for Rock Springs, Wamsutter, and Farson-Eden.

A list of requirements for re-entry to district facilities may also be found in this section. This includes procedures for nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services and transportation services.

INSTRUCTION AND TECHNOLOGY

The instruction and technology section describes some of the options students, parents, and the district will have as the district reopens.

Three tiers are described:

TIER I- OPEN: In-person classes and activities, as appropriate. Minimal adapted learning on a limited, as-needed basis. Most students in school at the same time under the provisions of current health orders. Social distancing and face coverings to the greatest extent possible. Buildings open to all students.

TIER II- HYBRID: Combination of in-person and adapted learning is required due to local or state health directives. Social distancing and face coverings to the greatest extent possible for those attending in person. Buildings open to some students.

TIER III: CLOSED: School buildings closed to students due to local or state health directives or orders. School districts will follow provisions in the approved adapted learning plan. Buildings not open to students.

Instructional phases are laid out for each tier and include instruction, technology, sanitation, nutrition, transportation, human resources, student and family support, and attendance services.

View the entire reopening plan below: