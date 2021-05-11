SCSD#1 employees to receive COVID-19 relief payout for ‘unprecedented’ school year

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 10, 2021) – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-time COVID-19 relief incentive for staff members who have been employed since Oct. 1, 2020.

Advertisement

During Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Chief Financial Officer Scot Duncan presented a $524,000 hit to the general fund to give fulltime and part-time employees a one-time payout.

Fulltime employees to get $690 with a net of about $485 and part-time employees to get $345 with a net of about $242, according to Duncan. To be eligible, must be employed fulltime or part-time as of Oct. 1, 2020 and completed last day on or after May 21, 2021.

Advertisement

SCSD#1 Chair Carol Jelaco thanked the district’s employees during an unprecedented school year.

“The board wishes to thank all of our employees for their diligent dedication to our students and their families. We understand this year’s circumstances were far from ideal. We so appreciate your creativity and true grit to get through the year,” she said.

“Though the amount is not as much as some previous years, it is what our budget this year’s budget permits. Thank you for getting the district through such an unprecedented year with all of its stressors.”