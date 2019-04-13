SCSD#1 Forming Collaboration Task Force

Rock Springs, WY (4/12/19) – According to Kelly McGovern, Superintendent for Sweetwater County School District #1, “Based on the Board of Education decision to approve the traditional calendar for the next two years, the district will be forming a Collaboration Task Force to review options to see if there’s an opportunity to increase this time.”

Below is the email sent by McGovern with information on a task force to support their district staff.

Hello Sweetwater #1 Staff,

Welcome to Friday.

As you know, the Board of Trustees approved the traditional calendars at Monday’s Board Meeting. The District will follow these for the next two years.

The topic consistently brought up from staff was a request for additional collaboration time. We will be assembling a Collaboration Task Force to review options to see if there’s any opportunity to increase this time.

Principals are planning to attend with one teacher from each school. Perhaps there’s someone within your school who demonstrates skill in thinking outside of the ordinary, can visualize schedules, and displays a “what if we did this” mindset. All schools will be represented, so we will have a total of 28 core people with each principal and teacher attending. Too large of a group becomes inefficient for this initial start. Please connect with your building administrator if interested.

The date of the task force will be Wednesday, April 17 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. in the Board Room. This will be the only time this group meets. It is not a decision-making group but rather a brainstorming group generating possible options to review. Maybe there’s an idea out there that could lead to something better. We owe it to our staff and to one another to look.

Once these ideas are generated, we will review each one and share the input with District staff.

It is important to note the Task Force is not to reinvent the bell schedules for RSHS, RSJH, or Farson or alter current plans in place for next year. I don’t want any of us thinking all is about to change. It is not. Instead, we’re looking to maximize our current traditional calendar. Maybe we’ve accomplished this already; we will find out. For this reason, we need all principals and a teacher representative from each school to participate. Sometimes an outside view is all it takes to spark an idea.

If you have ideas already rolling around in your mind, please feel welcome share those before the Task Force meets.

This meeting is soon and I apologize for the quick notice. We’re down to only weeks of school left. I know staying in your classrooms and working with students weighs heavily on your minds each day. However, we hear the concern and want to assist in doing everything we can to help.

Please let me know of questions and remember to reach out to your building principal if interested in participating on the Task Force.

Thank you, Kelly

