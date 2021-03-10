SCSD#1 offering free meals to kids over spring break

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is offering free meals during springs break next week, not just for students in the school district.

Advertisement

People can pick up meals at Rock Springs High School, located at 1375 James Drive, on Friday, March 12, and March 15 through March 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meals are for students 18 years old and younger.

March 15 through March 17, two meals will be provided – one breakfast and one lunch.

March 18, four meals will be provided for Thursday and Friday – two breakfasts and two lunches.

March 19, four meals will also be provided for Saturday and Sunday – two breakfasts and two lunches.

PICK-UP INFORMATION:

Friday, March 12th and Monday- Friday, March 15th – March 19th, 2021

Parents may park in the parking lot located on the east side of Rock Springs High School on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive and then pick up meals from the three-stall garage door area. Sweetwater County School District #1 still has a mask mandate in place, so please wear a mask as you walk up to get the meals at the tables set up by Nutrition Services staff.

For any questions contact Angela Erramouspe at (307) 352-3400 ext. 1249 or Evonna Marchetti at (307) 352-3400 ext. 4583.