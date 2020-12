Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 7, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is offering an “Effective Substitute Teaching” class on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held virtually through Google Meet.

The class will allow substitute teachers to receive an increase in pay to $175 per day.

If interested in registering for the class, contact Samantha Gardner at [email protected] and the meeting code will be shared