SCSD#1 provides details on virtual learning, COVID procedure

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2021) — Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern sent out a message via ParentSquare regarding temporary virtual learning days, and COVID procedure of 2021-22 for students, staff, and parents.

“Hello Sweetwater #1 Staff and Families,



With the school year up and running, we wanted to share the plan for student quarantines, recording lessons, and attendance procedures as we work through another year of COVID.

Last year, the District was approved to use classroom-based virtual (CBV). This allowed our teachers to instruct students in-person while also having students participate live while quarantined at home. CBV is no longer an option for any district in Wyoming. Students will not have the ability to jump back and forth between CBV and in-person instruction. The state has approved Temporary Virtual Learning Days for districts. These can apply to COVID cases, isolations, homebound situations, or even snow days. It is for this reason students need to take their technology and chargers to and from school each day.

Here is the District plan:

When a confirmed COVID case or a quarantine occurs for a student or staff member, contact tracing occurs through the Wyoming Department of Health at the state level. It is no longer handled at the local level. Our District Nurses will support our employees, students, and their families as much as possible. We ask that clear and prompt communication occur with your Nurses if you are aware of a positive COVID test or exposure to COVID that requires a quarantine. If you are sick, stay home and contact your school Nurse.

If a student is quarantined or isolated, they will be able to participate in class asynchronously. Asynchronous participation means the students can learn on their own schedule through recorded lessons from their teachers or through digital materials provided by their teachers. Teachers will begin recording lessons on Monday, August 30, 2021. It’s important to remember this is a short-term solution to provide instruction for students while the family or staff is affected by COVID in some way. This is not the Sweetwater #1 Virtual School which is for students and families choosing to participate in online education similar to other state-wide virtual programs. This means a student will not participate in class ‘live’. Instead, the teacher and student will touch base with each other for attendance for the day. Allowable examples of this include:

Google Meet or Canvas messaging for a few minutes during the day

Email between teacher and student with lesson plans for the class for the day

StudentSquare or ParentSquare message between teacher, student and/or guardians

Phone call to inform student of tasks for the day

Recorded lessons will be shared with students the day they are absent. This could be through Canvas (Secondary) or Google (Elementary), ParentSquare, or even email. If you would like your student to be considered present for the school day, it will be critical that you and/or your child interact with the teacher, complete tasks, assignments, watch the recorded lessons and/or check in with your teacher(s). Otherwise, the student will be marked absent for the day. It is very important for students to check-in or touch base with their teacher.

We hope your family stays healthy and are looking forward to a successful year in Sweetwater #1.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Tolman, Chief Information Officer

Nicole Bolton, Director of Human Resources

Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Schools”