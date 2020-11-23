SCSD#1 providing meals for children on Tuesday at RSHS

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is offering free Grab-n-Go Meals for children during Thanksgiving break.

These meals include five breakfasts and five lunches for all children 18 years old and younger. Being enrolled at a school in the district is not required.

Pick up the meals on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Rock Springs High School, located at 1375 James Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Park on the east side of the high school near the three-stall garage, located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive. A mask is required to get the meals at the tables set up by nutrition services staff members.

The school district is not responsible for food once it leaves the campus. As a reminder, all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch every day throughout the remainder of the school year